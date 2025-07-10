Hasan Ali reveals emotional backstory behind 'King Kar Lay Ga' phrase

Babar Azam (L) and Hasan Ali attend a practice session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on November 3, 2023, ahead of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Pakistan and New Zealand. - AFP

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali has shared the heartfelt story behind his iconic phrase “King kar lay ga,” which has gained widespread popularity among fans and the media.

In an exclusive interview with a local sports platform, Hasan opened up about the emotional connection tied to the phrase and showered praise on star batter Babar Azam for his consistency, leadership, and class.

“The phrase ‘King kar lay ga’ (King will do it) didn’t just come from my mouth—it came straight from my heart,” Hasan expressed.

He went on to applaud Babar Azam’s rise and his status as one of the finest batters of this generation.

“Babar has proven with both his performance and attitude that he is the best batter of this era. We all gave him the title of ‘King’. Even though he couldn’t win the trophy, he is still considered among Pakistan’s greatest captains,” Hasan added.

Elaborating further on his admiration for the 30-year-old, the pacer reflected on the emotional depth behind his viral phrase and the widespread recognition of Babar’s talent across the cricketing world.

"That line came straight from the heart, not just the tongue. Even legends like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith, and Joe Root praise his batting. If you ask fans whether Babar’s cover drive is better than Kohli’s, many would pick Babar,” he said.

Reflecting on his cricketing journey and camaraderie with the former Pakistan captain, the 31-year-old expressed his admiration for the star batter’s growth and dedication over the years.

“Babar and I made our debuts around the same time. I’ve seen him grow, score runs, and put in the hard work. He truly is the king of Pakistan cricket,” he concluded.