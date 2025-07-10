'Bangladesh batters are not mentally fit,' says former captain

Bangladesh batter Tanzid Hasan is clean bowled by Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando (not in frame) during the third ODI at Pallekele on July 8, 2025. — AFP

DHAKA: Former Bangladesh captain Akram Khan on Wednesday criticised the team’s performance in the ODI series defeat against Sri Lanka, questioning the mental approach of the Bangladeshi batters.

Speaking to the media in Dhaka, he remarked that it did not appear as though the batters were mentally prepared or fit to face the challenge.

"The batters are not playing normal cricket. Looking at their batting, it seems to me that they are not playing how they usually play in the Dhaka League or even here [with the national team]," Akram said

"Maybe they are being overcautious. Mentally, I don't think they are fit. Maybe they are taking on too much pressure."

Akram criticised the lack of responsibility from the top and middle order.

"The basic thing is the batters should play the full 50 overs. But in our case, it's the bowlers who are having to bat out the last 10 overs. In such cases, you can't score the runs you're supposed to score," he said.

Akram pointed out that such repeated mistakes are rarely seen from other teams.

"You won't see these kinds of mistakes from other teams regardless of the result. These problems are becoming bigger. It's okay if it happens in one or two matches, but this has been happening consistently."

Akram observed that the batting struggles have persisted for the past two years.

"I've noticed that the batters have had big problems for the last two years. You have to break out of this mindset. Otherwise, you won't be able to perform. You'll be under pressure, and everything will turn negative."

Akram also highlighted a likely negative environment in the team, hinting at the disgruntlement.

"There are also some attitudes that affect the team. Someone gets run out and reacts that way, but there is no best player in the team, everyone who plays is important. If these things continue, the team will move in a negative direction," he noted.

Expressing concern, he warned that if Bangladesh’s batters do not rectify their errors now, they could turn into major issues in the future.

"Watching the game from a distance, I feel like the players are under extra pressure. I don't know why they're under pressure. But if you're under too much pressure, you can't play normal cricket.

"Looking at their batting style, seeing some of the mistakes and their attitude, it doesn't look like they are playing normal cricket," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh succumbed to a 99-run defeat in the series-deciding third ODI in Kandy, marking their third straight series loss in the format. Since July 2023.

Notably, in all three matches, Bangladesh failed to bat out their full quota of 50 overs.