Hasan Ali eyes comeback for Pakistan in upcoming major events

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali celebrates after taking wicket during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has expressed his aspirations to represent the national side in upcoming marquee tournaments, including the 2025 Asia Cup and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Speaking in a recent interview on a local sports platform, Hasan emphasised that his future selection will depend solely on his performance in the coming months.

“If I perform well, the team management will definitely give me a chance. Representing Pakistan is an honour for me. I always try to give 110 percent and aim to contribute something meaningful for the country and the fans,” Hasan remarked.

Reflecting on his international journey, the right-arm pacer candidly discussed the challenges he has faced since his debut.

“Since my international debut on August 18, 2016, I have experienced many ups and downs over my nine-year career. But I never allowed my love and passion for cricket to fade. I’ve always believed that each new morning brings hope, and as long as your hands and feet work, you should keep striving,” he added.

The 31-year-old is currently not part of the squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

According to sources, his exclusion is temporary as he continues his County Championship stint in England.

The pacer is currently representing Warwickshire in the ongoing men’s Vitality Blast 2025, where he is in outstanding form—ranked as the third-highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 8.43.

He made a notable return to the national side during a recent T20I home series against Bangladesh, emerging as Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker.

Ali claimed eight wickets in three matches, including a five-wicket haul, with an economy rate of 9.53.

Sources further revealed that selectors are likely to consider Hasan for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies, scheduled for August.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled a 15-member squad for the Bangladesh T20Is, with all-rounder Salman Ali Agha retaining the captaincy.

Vice-captain Shadab Khan and pacer Haris Rauf have been ruled out due to injuries.

Shadab recently underwent successful shoulder surgery in the UK, addressing an issue that had troubled him for some time.

Rauf, on the other hand, sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury while representing San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Their absence has paved the way for Mohammad Nawaz to return to the squad, while left-arm pacer Salman Mirza has received his maiden national call-up following impressive performances in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Nawaz last featured in a T20I for Pakistan in January 2024 against New Zealand and has been out of the national setup since then.

The Pakistan squad is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16, with the T20I matches scheduled for July 20, 22, and 24 in Dhaka.