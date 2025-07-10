Real Madrid manager shows disappointment over team's defeat to PSG in semi-final

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso looks dejected after the match against Paris St Germain in FIFA Club World Cup on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso on Wednesday said that he wants to build a team that plays as a unit, after a demoralising defeat from the great rivals Paris Saint-Germain, 4-0 in the Club World Cup semifinal.

Madrid started with a four-man defense due to the absence of suspended defender Dean Huijsen and injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. The back-five that had served them so well earlier in the tournament.

Garcia alongside star forward The tactical switch saw the game start with Gonzalo Kylian Mbappe, who failed to pay dividends after coming back to full strength after missing much of the competition due to illness.

Notably, PSG took great advantage of Real's defensive weakness by scoring two goals in the first nine minutes, as the LaLiga side appeared utterly outclassed.

Alonso, after the and said match, showed great disappointment that the team had fallen so badly and was not standing firmly.

"We were two goals down and we couldn't find our footing. It was a painful defeat, we must admit that we were not up to standard today," Alonso said.

"We had some shortcomings at some points and sometimes it's good to see our mistakes and you can draw lessons for the future," he said.

He added that they want to start a new era with fresh minds and a team that plays as a squad.

"We start a new age after a break, with fresh minds," he said.

"We want to build a team that plays as a unit, with everyone playing together, we were one match away and it's painful and let's see what happens now."