Ramiz raja praises return of two Pakistan all-rounders for Bangladesh T20Is

Ramiz Raja looks on during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 India & Pakistan Net Sessions at Narendra Modi Stadium on October 13, 2023 in Ahmedabad, India. - ICC

Former Pakistan cricketer and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has expressed delight over the return of two promising all-rounders to the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, set to begin on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Raja commended the selectors for their choices and showed satisfaction with the squad selection.

“There have been two to three impressive comebacks — I’m especially happy about Mohammad Nawaz because he’s a very dedicated cricketer,” Raja said.

“Similarly, I’m pleased with Hussain Talat’s selection. There’s a refinement in his game; he has definitely improved,” he added.

The 62-year-old also shared his thoughts on the inclusion of young pacer Salman Mirza, praising his bowling skills and temperament.

“Salman Mirza has been included, and I like him because he has a quick arm action and has shown solid temperament. He’s a good choice,” he stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the T20I series.

All-rounder Agha Salman will continue to lead the side in the absence of key players. Vice-captain Shadab Khan and pacer Haris Rauf were not considered due to injuries.

Shadab recently underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder in the United Kingdom to resolve a long-standing issue.

Their absence paved the way for Mohammad Nawaz to return to the squad, while left-arm pacer Salman Mirza received his maiden national call-up after impressive performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Nawaz last played a T20I for Pakistan in January 2024 against New Zealand and has been out of the setup since.

The Pakistan squad is set to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The three-match T20I series will take place on July 20, 22, and 24 in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim