PSG crush Real Madrid to reach FIFA Club World Cup final

Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring their first goal with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

EAST RUTHERFORD: Fabian Ruiz scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain stormed into the FIFA Club World Cup final with a commanding 4-0 semifinal victory over Real Madrid at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday.

PSG stunned the Spanish giants with a blistering start, racing to a 3-0 lead within the first 24 minutes, silencing a crowd largely backing Madrid.

Gonçalo Ramos, who came on for Ousmane Dembélé early in the second half, sealed the win with a well-taken goal in the 87th minute, capitalising on a clever spin and assist from Bradley Barcola inside the box.

Former PSG star Kylian Mbappé, who joined Madrid a year ago after scoring 256 goals over seven years in Paris, failed to find the net against his former club. Starting alongside Gonzalo Garcia, Mbappé was kept quiet and remained goalless for the first time against PSG.

Madrid were without Trent Alexander-Arnold, reportedly sidelined due to a training injury.

Despite entering the match with four consecutive wins and a combined 10-3 goal record, Real Madrid, winners of a record five Club World Cup titles, crashed out in disappointing fashion.

Player of the Match, Ruiz, expressed his feelings, saying it was an outstanding match, the team responded brilliantly, and he acknowledged Real Madrid as a top-level rival.

"It was an incredible match, brilliant win," Ruiz said. "Even under scorching heat, such difficult conditions to play in midday, the team responded really well and it's an achievement to be proud of.

"We made a perfect game and beat a top-level rival like Real Madrid in a great way. It's job well done," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Paris Saint-Germain will now face Chelsea in the final on Sunday.

The English club, who won the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup, will aim for a second title, while PSG seek to become the first French team to lift the prestigious trophy.

For the unversed, the European champions are now just one win away from securing their second major title in six weeks.