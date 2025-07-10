Virat Kohli praises Ravi Shastri for support throughout his career

An undated picture of the former captain of the Indian cricket Team Virat Kohli (left) and Ravi Shastri. — X

LONDON: Former India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday heaped praise on Ravi Shastri, who served as India’s head coach during a transformative phase of the team’s Test cricket journey.

Kohli credited Shastri’s leadership and support as pivotal to India’s historic achievements, including the landmark Test series win in Australia.

Speaking at the private event in London, Kohli opened up about his strong working relationship with Shastri and the immense impact the former coach had on his career and the team’s fortunes.

“Honestly, if I wasn't working with him, what happened in Test cricket wouldn't have been possible,” said Kohli.

“The clarity that we had together is very hard to find. It’s everything for cricketers to grow in their careers.”

Kohli fondly recalled how Shastri would always step up in difficult moments, especially during press conferences after defeats, shielding the players and taking responsibility.

“Even if he hadn’t backed me the way he did—those press conferences where he took the bullets from the front line—things would have been different,” Kohli added.

“I will always have respect and regard for him for being a massive part of my cricketing journey.”

Kohli and Shastri formed a formidable leadership duo that helped redefine India’s Test cricket ethos. Under their partnership, India became the first Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, a feat previously thought improbable.

Kohli had initially announced his retirement ahead of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 following a poor run of form during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

His final red-ball appearance came earlier this year when he turned out for Delhi in a Ranji Trophy match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The batting maestro’s Test career spanned 123 matches, during which he amassed 9,230 runs, including 30 centuries, at an average of 46.85. He made his debut in 2011 against the West Indies and played his final Test earlier this year at the Sydney Cricket Ground.