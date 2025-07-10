Pakistan batter 'surprised' over Hasan Ali's exclusion for Bangladesh T20Is

Hasan Ali celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Tanzid Hasan during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. - AFP

Pakistan's middle-order batter Sohaib Maqsood has expressed surprise over the exclusion of pacer Hasan Ali from the national squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Maqsood shared his thoughts on social media platform X, voicing support for the selectors’ decision to include new faces in the squad, but also questioned the omission of Hasan Ali.

“I’m totally in favor of the changes made for the Bangladesh tour. Earlier, we used to complain that no one gets a chance — so how would we build bench strength? Now that different new players are getting opportunities, suddenly everyone has issues,” Maqsood wrote.

“Only Hasan Ali’s exclusion is surprising — he made a comeback after a long time, had a great series, and now he’s been rested again. Apart from that, it’s always good to try new faces in the T20 format,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a 15-member squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

All-rounder Agha Salman will continue to lead the side, while vice-captain Shadab Khan and pacer Haris Rauf were not considered due to injuries.

Shadab recently underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder in the United Kingdom, addressing a long-standing issue.

Their absence opened the door for Mohammad Nawaz to return to the squad, while left-arm pacer Salman Mirza received his maiden call-up following standout performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Nawaz last featured in a T20I for Pakistan in January 2024 against New Zealand and has since been out of the national setup.

The Pakistan team is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on July 16. The three-match T20I series will be played on July 20, 22, and 24 in Dhaka.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh