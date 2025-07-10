Hassan Khan's spell goes in vain as MI New York knock out Unicorns from MLC 2025

San Francisco Unicorns All Rounder Hassan Khan (98) looks during the Major League Cricket match against Los Angeles Knight Riders on Sunday July 06, 2025 at Central Broward Regional Park, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

DALLAS: MI New York held their nerve in a thrilling finish to defeat the San Francisco Unicorns by two wickets in the Eliminator of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, securing a place in Qualifier 2 at Grand Prairie Stadium.

After being asked to bat first, the Unicorns were bowled out for a modest 131 in 19.1 overs.

Xavier Bartlett top-scored with a quickfire 44 off 24 balls, while Cooper Connolly and Brody Couch chipped in with 23 and 19 runs respectively. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to contribute significantly.

Spinner Hassan Khan had a forgettable outing with the bat, getting run out for a golden duck. Hammad Azam also struggled, managing just 11 runs off 18 deliveries.

For MI New York, Rushil Ugarkar starred with the ball, claiming 3 wickets for 19 runs in 3.1 overs. Trent Boult and Nosthush Kenjige supported well, picking up two wickets apiece.

In response, Nicholas Pooran-led MI New York chased down the target in 19.3 overs, losing eight wickets in the process. Trent Boult played a match-winning cameo, smashing an unbeaten 22 off just 13 balls to guide his team to victory.

Openers Monank Patel and Quinton de Kock both scored 33 runs, setting a solid platform, while Michael Bracewell added a vital 18.

Despite the loss, Hassan Khan impressed with the ball, delivering an excellent spell of 4/30 in four overs, dismissing Bracewell, Tajinder Singh, Heath Richards and Tristan Luus.

Matthew Short also picked up three wickets, while Xavier Bartlett claimed one.

MI New York will now face the Texas Super Kings in Qualifier 2 on July 12 in Dallas. The winner will advance to the grand final against Washington Freedom, scheduled for July 13 at the same venue.