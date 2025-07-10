Rohit, Kohli could return as India mulls white-ball tour of Sri Lanka: reports

Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando plays a shot during the third ODI against India in Colombo on August 7, 2024. — Sri Lanka Cricket

India is likely to fill the gap left by the postponement of their Bangladesh tour with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, Sri Lanka has reportedly submitted a formal proposal for a series identical in format to the one postponed three ODIs and three T20Is.

“We have received a few requests and are exploring our options. There are a few Boards who do not have any cricket assignments during that period and have offered to play with India within that window,” an unnamed BCCI official told the media.

The potential India-Sri Lanka series could also open the door for the return of senior Indian players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in ODIs.

Both players have stepped away from certain formats, Rohit from T20Is and Kohli from Tests but a short white-ball series may tempt selectors to recall them for the 50-over format, depending on fitness and strategy.

Originally, India was scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025 for a limited-overs series comprising three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

However, that series has now been officially deferred to September 2026. In response to this scheduling change, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has approached the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with an offer to host a white-ball series during the same August window.



