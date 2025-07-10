‘It will be a good contest,’ says Rishabh Pant on Archer’s return to Test cricket

England's Jofra Archer (right) celebrates with Ben Stokes after dismissing West Indies' Roston Chase during the fifth day of their first Test in Southampton on July 12, 2020. — AFP

LONDON: India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday welcomed Jofra Archer’s much-anticipated return to Test cricket, expressing optimism about facing the England pacer in what promises to be an engaging contest at Lord’s, starting Wednesday.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Pant said he was pleased to see Archer back in action after a long injury layoff and looked forward to the challenge.

"Yes, it's going to be a good contest, because he is also coming back after a long break. But yes, I'm happy he's back," Pant said.

Pant emphasised that while Archer is a formidable opponent, he does not tailor his preparations around any individual player.

"Personally, whenever I step on the field, I enjoy my cricket and try to give my 100 percent. It's not particularly about any individual," he added.

Archer, who made his Test debut at Lord’s in 2019, has not played in the format since February 2021 due to a series of elbow and back injuries.

Archer's last Test appearance also came against India during their 2021 tour. His impact was immediate, removing Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill early in the first Test in Chennai, setting up England’s dominant win.

The pace bowler has dismissed Gill twice in their previous meetings, a matchup that could once again play a key role in the Lord’s Test.

England, coming off a heavy defeat in the series opener at Edgbaston, have made a single change to their playing XI, bringing in Archer as they look to bounce back at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-Test series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1, with the third Test set to begin at Lord’s on July 10.