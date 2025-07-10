BCCI requests venue change for ACC meeting citing security concerns: Indian media

An undated picture of BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. - Reuters

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, scheduled for 24 July in Dhaka, Bangladesh, may face changes as the BCCI has reportedly requested a change in venue, according to Indian media outlets.

Citing security and political concerns in Bangladesh, the reports indicate that the BCCI is reluctant to attend the meeting in Dhaka.

Sources claim the Indian board has officially informed the ACC of its reservations and has requested that the meeting be relocated to a neutral venue.

The BCCI had previously postponed a scheduled bilateral series in Bangladesh in August, reportedly due to similar concerns. Now, with India set to host the 2025 Asia Cup, the board’s stance on travelling to Bangladesh has once again come under scrutiny.

Further reports state that if the meeting is not shifted from Dhaka, the BCCI may consider withdrawing from the proceedings altogether.

Meanwhile, preparations for the 2025 Asia Cup are ongoing, with uncertainty surrounding the defending champions' participation in matches against Pakistan due to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Despite this, sources affirm that India and Pakistan are expected to continue competing against each other in ICC and ACC events, as no official directive has been issued by either board to avoid such encounters.

According to the proposed plan, the Asia Cup could be hosted in the UAE, with the tournament tentatively scheduled to begin on 5 September and conclude by 21 September.

Dubai is likely to host the high-voltage Pakistan vs India clash on 7 September, with the potential for a second meeting between the arch-rivals in the Super Four stage.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format and is expected to feature six teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the UAE.

The Indian board has also approached the government for clearance on all Asia Cup-related matters, as it awaits a final decision on venue selection and participation protocols.

India are the defending champions, having clinched the previous Asia Cup (played in the ODI format) with a dominant 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the final.