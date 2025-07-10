Hasan Ali shines as Birmingham Bears crush Lancashire in Vitality Blast clash

Hassan Ali of Bears in delivery stride during the Vitality Blast Men's match between Bears and Notts Outlaws at Edgbaston on June 14, 2025 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Hasan Ali delivered a standout performance to help Birmingham Bears secure a commanding 36-run victory over legendary fast bowler James Anderson’s Lancashire side in the Vitality Blast match played here at Birmingham on Wednesday.

Lancashire captain Keaton Jennings won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that backfired as the Bears' batting line-up launched a fierce onslaught. Birmingham piled on an imposing 203/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Ed Barnard led the charge with a blistering 54 off just 34 balls, smashing four sixes and three fours.

Sam Hain contributed a steady 36 from 27 balls, which included a six and two fours, while Dan Mousley added a rapid-fire 32 off just 12 deliveries, hammering one six and six boundaries.

Among Lancashire's bowlers, Jack Blatherwick was the most successful, taking 3/29 runs in his 3 overs.

Luke Wood and Tom Hartley each claimed two wickets, conceding 46 and 29 runs respectively in their full quota of four overs. James Anderson bowled two overs, conceding 25 runs and taking one wicket.

Chasing a daunting target of 204, Lancashire’s batting faltered early and never recovered. A lack of partnerships and regular fall of wickets led to their collapse for 167, well short of the target.

Hartley, who had impressed with the ball, tried to fight back with the bat, scoring 35 off 16 balls with four boundaries.

Chris Green chipped in with 26 runs, hitting two sixes and two fours. Opener Phil Salt made 21, while Ashton Turner managed 20 before being dismissed.

For Birmingham, George Garton was the pick of the bowlers, taking 4/28 in his three overs.

Hasan Ali was equally impressive, claiming 2/19 runs in 3.1 overs. Richard Gleeson also contributed with key dismissals, while Craig Miles and Danny Briggs took a wicket each.