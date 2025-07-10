India beat England in fourth T20I to secure historic series win

Jemimah Rodrigues (left) and Richa Ghosh celebrate after defeating England in the fourth T20I at Old Trafford on July 9, 2025. — ECB

MANCHESTER: India women achieved a landmark victory, clinching their first-ever T20I series win on English soil with a commanding five-wicket triumph here at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The result gave the visitors an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

After England won the toss and opted to bat, the visitors applied immediate pressure through Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil Charani, who combined for four wickets while conceding just 45 runs in eight overs.

Their efforts restricted England to a below-par 126/7, with the innings stagnating in the middle overs due to tight bowling, sharp fielding and disciplined ground coverage.

England started brightly but quickly lost momentum. Sophia Dunkley looked dangerous early on, striking a four and a six off Charani, but the spinner hit back to dismiss Danni Wyatt-Hodge with a mistimed slog to long-on.

Dunkley fell soon after, deceived in flight by Deepti Sharma and caught brilliantly at point by Radha Yadav.

Tammy Beaumont tried to revive the innings with two well-placed boundaries off Sneh Rana, but her innings ended on 21 after she holed out to long-on off Radha.

Alice Capsey was trapped lbw by Charani just five balls later, and England slumped from 68/2 to 93/5 by the 15th over.

A prolonged boundary drought followed, stretching 56 deliveries from the middle of the 10th over to the end of the 19th.

England’s running between the wickets also faltered, with Charlie Dean run out after a mix-up. Arundhati Reddy was a standout in the field, taking three well-judged catches at long-on during the dry spell.

Sophie Ecclestone finally ended the boundary drought with a four in the 19th over, followed by two slog-swept sixes off Deepti Sharma to give England a late boost.

The hosts managed 16 runs in the final over but finished with a total that never looked enough on a pitch offering little help to the seamers.

India comfortably chased down the target of 127, losing just four wickets and reaching the total in the 17th over.

Smriti Mandhana scored 32, while Shafali Verma contributed 31 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur added 26 and Jemimah Rodrigues played a crucial innings of 24 runs to guide their team to a historic victory.

For England, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, and Issy Wong each took one wicket, but it ultimately proved ineffective.