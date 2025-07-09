England crush Netherlands to keep Women’s Euro 2025 campaign alive

England's Lauren James (centre) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during their UEFA Women's Euro 2025 match against Netherlands at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

England's Lauren James scored twice, while Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone also found the net to put the defending women's European champions back on track at Euro 2025 with an emphatic 4-0 victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday.

Four days after a lacklustre 2-1 loss to France made Wednesday a must-win match, ruthless England came out firing on all cylinders in front of a festive crowd that included Britain's Prince William.

England and the Netherlands both have three points from their opening two games in Group D, level with France who can go three points clear at the summit if they beat Wales later on Wednesday.

England play tournament debutants Wales in their final group game on Sunday, when the Netherlands play France.

James put England on the scoresheet in the 22nd minute when goalkeeper Hannah Hampton picked out Alessia Russo with a stunning long ball. Russo slipped it to James on the edge of the box who worked the ball onto her left foot before unleashing a screamer into the top corner.

Stanway doubled England's lead seconds before halftime when the Dutch struggled to clear the ball and the midfielder was there to fizz a first-time shot past wrong-footed goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar.

An unmarked James, who recently returned after missing almost three months with a hamstring injury, completed her double in the 60th with an easy shot from inside the box.

James received a standing ovation -- and a kiss blown from her proud dad -- when coach Sarina Wiegman replaced her with Chloe Kelly midway through the second half.

"I enjoyed it a lot. The goals say it all," James told the BBC.

"We bounced back from our previous game and today we showed we're more than capable of showing the world what we can do."

Toone, who had replaced Beth Mead in the starting 11, added more misery for the Dutch in the 67th minute. Russo held up the ball in the penalty area before sending it to a running Toone, who calmly slotted home.

Wiegman, who coached the Netherlands to the Euro 2017 title, will have been delighted with her team's response after the defeat to France, as they thoroughly smothered the Dutch, taking 17 shots to the Netherlands' four.

They also kept Vivianne Miedema, who scored her 100th international goal earlier in the tournament against Wales, under wraps.