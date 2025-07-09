Guinness World Records laud Pakistan’s Rashid on 10th nunchaku title anniversary

An undated picture of Pakistan's mixed martial artist Rashid Naseem. — Geo Super

KARACHI: The Guinness World Records on Tuesday, congratulated Pakistan’s mixed martial artist Rashid Naseem on the 10th anniversary of his nunchaku title.

Naseem, who holds the greatest number of records by a Pakistani, set the record of smashing the most clay sporting targets in one minute by nunchaku in June 2015.

The ‘multiple record-smasher’ broke 158 clay targets with nunchaku, surpassing the United States of America’s (USA) Samuel Sprague, who took down 102.

Naseem’s record remained intact 10 years after being set and was thus included in the list of All-Time Greatest Best of the Best Records.

“Congratulations to Pakistan's multiple record-smasher Muhammad Rashid Naseem- his title for the most clay sporting targets broken in one minute by nunchaku has been held for a remarkable 10 years,” the Guinness World Records stated.

Notably, Rashid Naseem has featured in the list of the year's best records in the Guinness World Records book multiple times.

In 2022, Rashid's 'most playing cards removed between two balanced bottles with a nunchaku in one minute' record was named among the best records of the year.

Overall, the mixed martial artist has thus far registered over 100 records, out of which seven included nunchaku.