Ilia Topuria’s UFC trading card breaks record

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s UFC trading card broke the record for the most expensive UFC card of all time, the international media reported on Wednesday.

Topuria has become the biggest current star in the UFC after his first-round knockout victory over Brazil’s Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

Topuria, who remained undefeated and extended his professional record to 17-0, moved up from featherweight after a dominant run that included wins over top contenders like Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

With the win, Topuria has also joined the elite group of fighters who have won UFC titles in two different divisions.

Last year, the UFC announced a multi-year trading card partnership with Topps, which was a big deal for the fans of the promotion.

Following the previous announcement, the promotion shared that debuting fighters will wear a ‘Rookie’ patch on their walkout uniform that will be taken off after an event and put onto a rare trading card.

Over the years, the most expensive UFC trading cards sold were of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In 2021, a Topps Chrome McGregor card sold for $73,800, which was then surpassed by an autographed rookie card from Khabib’s debut year in the UFC, which went on to sell for a huge $80,000.

However, at a recent Goldin auction, a 1/1 Topuria card became the most expensive UFC card of all time, earning $101,000 in a private sale.

The card is from Topuria’s debut year in the promotion, which came in 2020.