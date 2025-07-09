Ben Stokes warns India ahead of Lord’s Test

England's Ben Stokes reacts after losing the second Test against India at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: England captain Ben Stokes on Wednesday, issued a stern warning to India ahead of their highly anticipated third Test of the five-match series, scheduled to be played at The Lord’s from Thursday.

The ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar trophy is currently tied at 1-1 after India avenged the five-wicket defeat in the series opener with a thumping 336-run victory in the subsequent fixture.

Leading the way for the visitors was their captain Shubman Gill, who backed his first-innings 269 with a brisk century in the second to lead them to their first-ever victory at Edgbaston.

Reflecting on the thumping defeat, Ben Stokes emphasised that the ongoing series would be a seesaw battle, considering the competitiveness the two ‘good’ teams bring.

The England captain, however, cautioned their opposition of a strong response in The Lord’s Test as he vowed to ‘hit them hard’.

"This was always going to be a series (in) which moments ebb and flow, the results were going to ebb and flow because there are two very good teams going at each other,” said Stokes at the pre-match press conference.

"We came out on top at Headingley, and they came out on top in the last game. When you have two good sides going at it against each other, you are going to see that.

“I don't think we feel like we have the edge over anyone. We respect our opposition, whoever that may be. We'll be coming out this week, trying to hit them hard and obviously trying to come away with a win.”

Earlier today, England also unveiled their lineup for the upcoming fixture, with Sussex pacer Jofra Archer set to play his first Test in more than four years.

England XI for third Test against India:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.