Oleksandr Usyk predicts his potential successor as undisputed heavyweight champion

An undated photo of the undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Instagram/usykaa

The undefeated heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, who is in the twilight stages of his career, has predicted Moses Itauma as the next undisputed heavyweight champion, the international media reported on Wednesday.

Usyk is scheduled to fight Daniel Dubois in their rematch on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London.

The pair first fought back in August 2023, where Usyk came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

However, the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled low by the officials.

Earlier this year, Usyk confirmed that two more fights will be enough to hang up his gloves. As the Ukrainian is nearing the end of his career, many are wondering who will be the next superstar to dominate the division.

During an interview, when asked about who will succeed him as the undisputed heavyweight champion, Usyk replied that Itauma has all the ingredients to become the next superstar.

"Moses Itauma, I think is a great fighter. Young. 20 years old. I think Itauma has a big future," Usyk said.

Unbeaten heavyweight Itauma has made his name in recent years and holds an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.

Two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is also a fan of Itauma's skill, having sparred with him while preparing for his first meeting with Usyk in May 2024.

Regarding the rising boxer's talents, the 'Gypsy King' said that he is a good fighter and listens to everything you advise him.

"One thing I will say about Moses, he's a good fighter, he's a good boxer. He's like a sponge, you tell him something and he absorbs it, he listens. He's only 20 years old," Fury said.

"I told him years ago, 'Don't worry about breaking records, you've only got one career, take your time and enjoy it.' Because I remember when I was 19 or 20 and now I'm 36 and it's gone.”