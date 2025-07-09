Wimbledon: Iga Swiatek thumps Samsonova to reach first semi-final

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Russia's Liudmila Samsonova at All England Club in London on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Polish eighth seed Iga Swiatek hit Liudmila Samsonova hard for a 6-2, 7-5 victory here at Court one on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

After years of failures on tennis' fastest surface, Swiatek finally looked strong as she bids for her first Wimbledon title.

At 2-2 in the first set, the ball started dutifully obeying Swiatek as she won four games in a row to claim the set.

The 19th seed, Samsonova, managed to break the Swiatek serve twice to level the second set at 4-4.

Swiatek hit a brutal service return winner four games later to clinch the victory, completing her full set of semi-final appearances at the four majors.

Swiatek will face Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the semi-final, who won two tiebreaks to beat Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6(3), 7-6(2) for a place in Saturday's final.

Bencic smashed her first of four match points to win the second tie-break of the match and become her country's first women's semi-finalist since Martina Hingis in 1998.

Andreeva, 18, fired four aces in the opening set to none for Bencic, and the match was going neck and neck until the Russian committed a couple of errors in the tie-break.

Bencic won two break points at 4-4 in the second set, and Andreeva saved one and then went 5-4 down, leaving the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion to serve for a place in the last four.

Andreeva broke straight back to 5-5 before going to 6-5 with 28-year-old Bencic then serving to force another tie-break.