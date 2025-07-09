Italy move closer to T20 World Cup qualification with Scotland win

Italy's Harry Manenti (second from left) celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during their Europe Region Final match against Scotland at the Sportpark Westvliet in The Hague on July 9, 2025. — Federazione Cricket Italiana

THE HAGUE: Italy men’s cricket team moved one victory away from securing their spot in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time as they stunned Scotland by 12 runs in the seventh match of the Europe Region Final here at the Sportpark Westvliet on Wednesday.

In their third match of the qualifying event, Italy captain Joe Burns’s decision to bat first proved beneficial as his team’s batting unit yielded 167/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Leading the way for them was opening batter Emilio Gay, who top-scored with a blistering half-century, scoring 50 off just 21 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes.

Harry Manenti played an anchoring role in the middle with a run-a-ball 38, while Grant Stewart bolstered the total at the backend with an unbeaten 44 off 27 deliveries, featuring two fours and three sixes.

Michael Leask was the standout bowler for Scotland, returning economical figures of 3/18 in three overs, while Chris Greaves, Mark Watt and Brad Currie could pick up one apiece.

Set to chase 168, Scotland could accumulate 155/5 in 20 overs despite in-form opener George Munsey’s half-century.

The left-handed opener remained the top scorer with 72 off 61 deliveries with the help of four fours and two sixes.

He also shared a 105-run partnership with skipper Richie Berrington until eventually falling victim to Manenti in the 18th over when his team needed 34 runs from 16 balls.

Berrington remained unbeaten with a 37-ball 46 but could not steer Scotland over the line.

For Italy, Manenti claimed all five of Scotland’s wickets to fall for just 31 runs in his four overs.

The victory strengthened Italy’s command at the top of the Europe Region Final standings with five points in three matches.

They next face the Netherlands in their last match on Friday and a victory would ensure their qualification in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

For the unversed, the top two teams by the end of the qualifying round will advance to the mega event.