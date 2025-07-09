Chelsea's Joao Pedro credits Fluminense for his success

Pedro joined Chelsea last week from Brighton & Hove Albion

By Web Desk
July 09, 2025
Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring their second goal against Fluminense in FIFA Club World Cup semi final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on July 8, 2025. — Reuters

EAST RUTHERFORD: Joao Pedro credited Fluminense for his success in the world of football, saying, ‘If I'm here, it's because they believed in me, ’ the international media reported on Wednesday.

Chelsea secured a place in the Club World Cup final with a dominant 2-0 victory over Fluminense, with Pedro delivering a stunning performance for the Blues scoring both the goals.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, who joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60 million ($81.5 million) last week, opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a superb curling strike.

He doubled the lead early in the second half, finishing off a counter-attack he initiated by winning the ball in midfield and linking up with Pedro Neto down the right flank.

Pedro kept the celebrations to a minimum after scoring both goals. He held his hands up apologetically after striking the club where he established himself.

Pedro said that Fluminense has a huge role in his success, but it is football, and he has to do his job.

"They [Fluminense] gave everything to me. They showed me to the world. If I'm here, it's because they believed in me," Pedro said. 

"I'm very grateful but this is football -- I have to be professional. I feel sorry for them, but I have to do my job."

Pedro made his debut for Chelsea against Palmeiras in the quarterfinal, which they won by 2-1 on Friday.

The Brazilian forward said that the team's victory was more important than anything else.

"Today, I think because I started, I had more time to do my stuff and I had to score. The team won, the team played well and that's important," he said in postgame remarks.

Pedro joined Chelsea a month after they signed Liam Delap to strengthen their attack.

Chelsea will either face Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's final.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Football