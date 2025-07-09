Stuart Broad highlights Australia’s top-order woes ahead of Ashes

Australia's Sam Konstas (right) runs between the wickets during the second day of their first Test against West Indies at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on June 26, 2025. — AFP

Former England pacer Stuart Broad on Wednesday, expressed concerns over arch-rivals Australia’s struggling top order months ahead of The Ashes, scheduled to commence in November this year.

The former ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders were forced to reshuffle their top order following the retirement of left-handed opener David Warner in January 2024.

The dip in enterprising batter Marnus Labuschagne’s form further added to their woes, resulting in them fielding a new-look top order, comprising Usman Khawaja, youngster Sam Konstas and all-rounder Cameron Green at number three.

The newly-formed top order has thus far failed to live up to its potential and thus drew criticism from Broad, who described it as the most ‘muddled’.

Board, who played 40 Ashes Tests during his illustrious career, backed his statement by mentioning legendary batters Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting, who delivered goods for Australia atop over the years.

“I’m not out of place in thinking it’s the most muddled top three in my lifetime. I’ve grown up with Hayden, Langer and Ponting,” Broad said during a podcast.

“But I think Usman is struggling. Cameron Green at three… he’s a six, isn’t he? Or a five. Anyone who used to take off stump guard would really excite me as an opening bowler because they play at fifth stump and don’t know where their off stump is.

“Ultimately with Labuschagne, I know he’s struggled for a couple of years, but he’s a good player. So I’d be surprised if he doesn’t come back into the frame at some stage.”

Australia’s young opener Konstas, who came as Warner’s replacement, has been struggling since his ground-breaking debut during the Boxing Day Test against India as he averaged just 18.25 in four matches.

Despite the 19-year-old’s struggles, Stuart Broad backed him to eventually come good for Australia.

“Konstas is young and learning his way, those pitches in the Caribbean have been quite tricky so I imagine he’ll get a run (in the Ashes),” Broad continued.

“I watched him in the nets before the World Test Championship at Lord’s and even though he didn’t play, the crunch off the bat that you hear (was impressive), but he’s got a couple of low scores and you start to question yourself a little bit. But I think he (Konstas) is there to stay,” he concluded.