Viktor Gyokeress says 'Ruben Amorim’s style of play suits him perfectly'

An undated photo of Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. — Instagram/viktorgyokeres

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres said that his former coach Ruben Amorim’s style of play ‘suits him perfectly’, international media reported on Wednesday.

Gyokeres, who is under the radar of Arsenal this transfer window, was nurtured under Amorim's system at Sporting.

The Portuguese coach joined Manchester United after leaving Sporting in November.

Gyokeres said that Amorim’s style of play suited him perfectly and gave him credit for Sporting's success.

"The style of play we had under him suited me perfectly. We won two championships in a row for the first time in 71 years," Gyokeres said.

"It's an incredible achievement and, of course, Ruben Amorim played a big part in that. I can't thank him enough."

Gyokeres and Amorim led Sporting to their first league title in 19 years in the 2023-24 season, with the former becoming the top scorer of the league with 29 goals in his maiden season with the Portuguese outfit.

Gyokeres again finished as top scorer with 39 goals as Sporting defended Liga Portugal's title last season.

The former Coventry City striker admitted he was surprised at Amorim’s exit midway through last season, with Sporting top of the table and alive in the Champions League.

"It was a shock, I'd never seen a coach leave in the middle of the season when everything was going so well. No hard feelings,” Gyökeres said.

"Yes, it was surprising, but I totally understand his decision."

Gyokeres is likely to join Premier League club Arsenal this summer as the English club have shown some serious interest in the star forward.