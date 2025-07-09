Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo suffers ankle injury

Chelsea's Moises Caicedo reacts after sustaining an injury in FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Fluminense at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on July 8, 2025. — Reuters

Chelsea midfielder Moisés Caicedo sustained a left ankle injury during their FIFA Club World Cup semi-final against Fluminense on Tuesday.

Caicedo returned to the side after missing a quarter-final against Palmeiras due to suspension and once again showed his class with his brilliant play.

However, in the second-half injury time of the match, the Ecuadorian twisted his ankle, but carried on as Chelsea had used all five substitutes.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca also confirmed that Caicedo twisted his ankle.

"Moisés, he twisted his ankle," Maresca said.

"I told him, because there were just two, three minutes to go, I told him that we could play with 10 players. The important thing is it was not getting worse, because we have a game on Sunday, but he felt that he could try. But he tried and he felt pain. So hopefully he can be fit on Sunday. We see."

The Blues will be hoping for Caicedo’s quick recovery ahead of Sunday’s final, but the Brazilian has taken to Instagram to seemingly play down any injury fears.

He posted some photos from the semi-final with the caption “Great team performance, see you on Sunday, Blues.”

Chelsea secured a place in the Club World Cup final with a dominant 2-0 victory over Fluminense, with Joao Pedro delivering a stunning performance for the Blues scoring both the goals.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, who joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60 million ($81.5 million) last week, opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a superb curling strike.

He doubled the lead early in the second half, finishing off a counter-attack he initiated by winning the ball in midfield and linking up with Pedro Neto down the right flank.

Chelsea will either face Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's final.