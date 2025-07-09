Jannik Sinner skips practice ahead of Wimbledon quarter-final, here's why

Italy's Jannik Sinner during practice on July 9, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: World No.1 Jannik Sinner skipped his scheduled practice session ahead of his Wimbledon quarter-final clash against American Ben Shelton, as he awaits the results of an MRI scan on his injured elbow.

Sinner, who sustained the injury after taking a hard fall on his right elbow during his fourth-round match against Grigor Dimitrov, has been experiencing visible discomfort—especially while serving.

Despite the injury, the Italian star managed to push through the pain and secure a spot in the last eight.

On Tuesday morning, Sinner opted out of his routine practice session and instead headed indoors for a light 20–30-minute hit on hard courts.

He was assisted by his coaches, Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi, who fed him balls during the brief session.

Speaking to international media following the practice, Cahill confirmed that there was no update yet on the MRI scan but said that Sinner was eager to stay active.

“No news on the MRI just yet,” Cahill said.

“He had it earlier today and he can’t take a day off, so he wanted to touch the ball… So Simone and myself just fed him a few balls out of the basket.

Cahill added that practising on hard courts was not unusual for Sinner and could even be beneficial.

“It’s not a bad thing sometimes [to practise on hard court]. The more you play on grass with the uneven bounces, the more your timing goes off… Agassi used to do it all the time… We’ve done that for a couple of years, so it wasn’t out of the ordinary.”

Sinner is set to face Shelton on Wednesday at Court One, pending confirmation of his fitness.