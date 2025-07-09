Donald Trump confirms to attend FIFA Club World Cup final

Donald Trump speaks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he meets with members of the Juventus Football Club team in the Oval Office on June, 18, 2025. — Reuters

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed that he will visit to watch the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Sunday in New Jersey.

A day before that, FIFA announced that they have opened a new office in New York's Trump Tower.

FIFA already has an office in Miami, and having a presence in Trump Tower will strengthen the organisation's relationship with the US administration.

Notably, the United States is hosting the first edition after its format has changed to grow the Club World Cup, and the U.S. will also be a co-host for next year's World Cup with Canada and Mexico.

It is pertinent to mention that Chelsea will face either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, who play in the second semi-final on Wednesday, in Sunday’s final.

Infantino appreciated the support they got from the government, along with the president and the White House task force, for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

He further added that we are an organisation that works globally, and we have to be everywhere.

"We have received such a big support from the government and from the president with the White House taskforce for the Fifa Club World Cup and for the Fifa World Cup next year," said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

"Fifa is a global organisation and to be global you have to be local, you have to be everywhere, so we have to be in New York."

Infantino has assured fans they will be welcomed to the US, despite Trump's immigration crackdown and a travel ban on 12 countries.