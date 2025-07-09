Christian Horner sacked as team principal, replacement named

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner ahead of the race at - Silverstone Circuit in Silverstone on July 6, 2025. — Reuters

Red Bull sacked their longest-serving team principal Christian Horner, after 20 years, the Formula One team confirmed on Wednesday.

Horner, who has been serving in the position since 2005, is replaced by Laurent Mekies.

Frenchman Mekies joined the team from the Racing Bulls. Alan Permane, currently Racing Director, will be promoted to team principal at Racing Bulls.

Red Bull announced the news in a statement.

"Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today (Wednesday 9 July 2025) and has appointed Laurent Mekies as CEO of Red Bull Racing," the team said in a statement.

Horner helped Red Bull win eight Drivers' World Championships and six Constructors' Championships, but the team has struggled this season, sitting fourth with 172 points in the constructors' standings. They trail leaders McLaren by 288 points.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull has won two of the 12 races this season so far and is third in the drivers' championship.

Mekies reflected on his appointment in a statement saying it was an honour to contribute to Racing Bulls and praised Alan, who will replace him at the Racing Bulls team.

"It has been an amazing adventure to contribute to the birth of Racing Bulls together with all our talented people. The spirit of the whole team is incredible, and I strongly believe that this is just the beginning," Mekies said.

"Alan is the perfect man to take over now and continue our path. He knows the team inside out and has always been an important pillar of our early successes."