Renato Portaluppi backs Brazilian coaches

Fluminense coach Renato Portaluppi before the match on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

Fluminense manager Renato Portaluppi on Tuesday said the team's trip to the Club World Cup semi-final should net Brazilian coaches more respect, after their improbable deep run in the tournament ended in a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Portaluppi hopes the strong showing will highlight the talent among Brazilian managers.

Gaucho urges Brazil to appreciate their coaches. He added that he is not against other coaches, but people talk a lot about them.

He cited that the Club World Cup has shown better light for Brazilian coaches and hopes that it will be continued.

"I hope that not only the rest of the world but Brazil, as well, can look at Brazilian coaches in a different way and appreciate them a little more," Gaucho said.

"I have nothing against coaches from other places in the world but people talk a lot about them but pay little attention to Brazilian coaches... This Club World Cup allowed for Brazilian coaches to be seen in a better light and I hope that continues to be the case."

The final South American team in the tournament can leave with their heads held high after a great display of game awareness in the tournament, promising to maintain momentum for their fans back home.

He said that the fans are more excited now and want the team to perform when they are back in Brazil.

"Our fans are now more excited, they're happier," he said.

"They will expect the same performance from us back in Brazil."