Patrick Bailey stars with three-run homer to lift Giants past Phillies

San Francisco Giants catcher Patrick Bailey (centre) after hitting a three-run home run for a walk-off win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park in San Francisco on July 8, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Patrick Bailey hit a three-run, inside-the-park home run high off the right-field wall with one out in the ninth inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 walk-off victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies here at Oracle Park on Tuesday.

Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer, which propelled the Phillies to a 3-1 lead in the seventh, an advantage the Philadelphia bullpen carried into the ninth.

Closer Jordan Romano (1-4) was taken to the cleaners in the ninth, and Casey Schmitt opened with a double.

One out later, Wilmer Flores singled to centre, setting the stage for Bailey, who smashed a fastball from Romano into right-centre field, rolling past centre fielder Brandon Marsh in the process.

The catcher easily circled the bases to complete the Giants' ninth walk-off win of the season.

Ryan Walker (2-3) got the final out in the top of the ninth, earning a win.

When the game was tied at 1-1, Schwarber hit a 28th homer into the water beyond the right-field wall at Oracle Park.

Taijuan Walker pitched the first four innings, permitting one run on two hits, walking two and striking out three.

Robbie Ray was pulled after pitching five and two-thirds innings. He allowed one run on four hits, walked three and struck out five.

Bailey and Jung Hoo Lee contributed two hits apiece for the Giants, who had no extra-base hits until the ninth.

Schwarber and Nick Castellanos collected two hits each for the Phillies.

Giants Justin Verlander seeks his first win with his new team in the series finale Wednesday, while Jesus Luzardo will start for the Phillies.