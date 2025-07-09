Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of Sri Lanka squad for Bangladesh T20Is

Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (R) of Bangladesh during game one of the One Day International series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on July 2, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - AFP

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka have suffered a major setback ahead of their three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out due to injury. The series is set to begin on July 10 in Pallekele.

Hasaranga sustained a hamstring injury in his right leg while batting during the final ODI of the recently concluded series against Bangladesh.

He played a pivotal role in the opening ODI, sparking a dramatic collapse that turned the match in Sri Lanka’s favor and helped secure a 2-1 series win.

Despite his absence, Sri Lanka have opted not to name a replacement. Hasaranga will return to Colombo to begin his rehabilitation at the High Performance Center.

Charith Asalanka will lead the side in the T20I series as Sri Lanka look to bounce back from their previous T20I series defeat to New Zealand. Several changes have been made to the squad following that loss.

The three T20Is will take place on July 10 in Pallekele, July 13 in Dambulla, and July 16 in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have made five changes to their T20I squad for the upcoming series, with top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto among those dropped.

Shanto, who was part of Bangladesh’s previous T20I series against the UAE and Pakistan in May, featured in only one of the six matches.

After stepping down from the T20I captaincy in January, he now finds himself left out of the squad entirely.

Sri Lanka Squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, and Eshan Malinga.

Bangladesh T20I Squad:

Litton Das (capt, wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin.