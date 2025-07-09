Lawrence Butler, Nick Kurtz power Athletics to dominant win over Braves

Athletics right fielder Lawrence Butler after hitting an inside-the-park- home run during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Sutter Health Park on Jul 8, 2025. — Reuters

WEST SACRAMENTO: Lawrence Butler launched two home runs and Nick Kurtz smashed his first career grand slam to power the Athletics to a commanding 10-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Raley Field on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Springs delivered a strong start for the Athletics, pitching six innings and allowing just one run—a solo shot by Eli White in the fifth—while scattering six hits.

Brent Rooker and Max Muncy also homered as the Athletics exploded for nine runs across the first two innings.

Butler had a standout performance, scoring three times. He opened the bottom of the first inning with an inside-the-park home run and added a solo blast in the third, extending the lead to 10-0.

However, the Athletics suffered a setback when All-Star Jacob Wilson was hit by a pitch in the first inning and exited the game with a left-hand contusion.

The Braves’ only run came courtesy of White, who led off the fifth with a towering 452-foot home run.

Atlanta's young pitcher Didier Fuentes, just 20 years and 21 days old, struggled in his outing. He allowed eight runs on five hits—including three home runs—over one-plus innings of work.

Justin Sterner followed with two hitless innings of relief, while Elvis Alvarado closed out the game with a perfect ninth for the Athletics.

Braves' All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. sat out the game due to back tightness. Atlanta has now dropped five consecutive games and seven of their last eight.

Bryce Elder is scheduled to start for the Braves on Wednesday in the second game of the three-game series, facing off against Athletics’ right-hander Mitch Spence.