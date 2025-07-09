Wiaan Mulder dethrones Babar Azam in ICC Test rankings

The collage of pictures shows South Africa's stand-in captain and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder (left) and star Pakistan batter and former captain Babar Azam. - ZimbabweCricket/AFP

DUBAI: South Africa's stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder has made a massive leap in the latest ICC Test Batters Rankings following his record-breaking knock of 367* against Zimbabwe in the second Test.

The remarkable innings propelled him 34 places up to 22nd position with 669 rating points, overtaking former Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who has now slipped to 23rd with 651 points.

Among Pakistani batters, Test vice-captain Saud Shakeel dropped two spots to 13th, while wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan also slipped to 21st with 671 points.

T20I captain Salman Ali Agha dropped one place to 34th, and Test skipper Shan Masood fell four places to 48th.

Opening batter Abdullah Shafique moved down to 52nd, while Kamran Ghulam retained his 76th position. Meanwhile, Saim Ayub slipped one spot to 84th.

The latest rankings update also features a change at the top, with England’s Harry Brook claiming the number one Test batter position, dethroning Joe Root, who now sits second.

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson remains in third.

In the Test bowling rankings, Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan and pacer Shaheen Afridi each moved up one place to 19th and 20th respectively. Noman Ali retained his fifth position with 806 points.

Among other Pakistani bowlers, Mohammad Abbas dropped one place to 27th, Naseem Shah remained at 35th, and Abrar Ahmed fell two spots to 50th.

Khurram Shahzad dropped two places to 64th, Aamer Jamal stayed at 71st, Mir Hamza at 93rd, and Zahid Mahmood at 97th.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to dominate as the number one Test bowler, followed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada in second and Australian captain Pat Cummins in third.