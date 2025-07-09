Abdur Rauf reveals what led to his cricket career being cut short

Pakistan pacer Abdur Rauf celebrates after dismissing Nazimuddin in his first over during Super Four clash of Asia Cup against Bangladesh at the National Bank Cricket Stadium in Karachi on July 4, 2008. - AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Abdur Rauf has broken his silence on the reasons behind his prematurely-ended international cricket career, blaming internal politics and a “corrupt mafia” operating within the country’s cricket system.

In a candid interview with a local sports platform, Rauf—who represented Pakistan in all three formats—shared how his passion for cricket was overshadowed by the challenges of navigating the off-field environment.

“I was passionate about cricket, which is why I entered this field,” said Rauf.

“I didn’t know how to mix with the people here or how to deal with the corrupt mafia that existed. The only reason there were problems in my career—why my career was cut short and I couldn’t play for a longer period—was because I didn’t know how to deal with that corrupt mafia,” he added.

The right-arm pacer has played in three Tests, four ODIs and a single T20I match for Pakistan between 2007 and 2009.

Despite a respectable domestic record, including over 148 first-class matches, his international stint was brief and unceremonious.

He emphasised that his straightforward approach and clean record should have earned him a lasting place in the cricket system, if not as a player, then in another capacity.

“Even now, as you just mentioned, I think it will be very easy for the public to understand that someone who has played 150 first-class matches, represented his country in international cricket across all formats—Tests, ODIs, T20Is—with no corruption allegations, someone who led a straightforward career and has also spent 20 years in the field of education, why can’t such a person be part of Pakistan’s cricket system?” he questioned.

Explaining further, the 46-year-old attributed his continued exclusion from Pakistan's cricketing structure to the same issues he faced decades ago.

“The reason is simply that I still haven’t become part of that mafia which I first encountered back in 1995,” he stated bluntly.