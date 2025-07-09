Nikola Jokic to delay contract extension talks until 2026 offseason

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic reacts after scoring during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on Nov 15, 2021. — Reuters

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic has opted to postpone contract extension discussions until the 2026 offseason, according to international media reports on Tuesday.

Jokic, who signed a five-year, $276 million deal in 2022, still has three seasons remaining on the contract. The final year of the deal, the 2027–28 season, includes a player option worth $62.8 million.

The reigning MVP is currently eligible to sign a three-year, $200 million extension before October 20.

However, delaying negotiations until next summer would allow him to sign a four-year extension and potentially earn an additional $77 million.

Nuggets president Josh Kroenke confirmed the team's intent to offer Jokic an extension but acknowledged that the decision ultimately rests with the star center.

"We're definitely going to offer it," Kroenke told reporters recently.

"I'm not sure if he's going to accept it or not, because we're also going to explain every financial parameter around him signing now versus signing later. To be completely transparent, that's the way we always are. And then he makes the best decision for himself and his family, and we'll support him in it."

In an effort to keep their championship window open and continue building around Jokic, the Nuggets have made significant organisational changes.

David Adelman has replaced Michael Malone as head coach, while general manager Calvin Booth has been succeeded by Ben Tenzer and Jon Wallace.

Denver also made key moves in free agency, reuniting with 2023 NBA champion Bruce Brown and signing veteran sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr.