Scott Walter sheds light on Kane Williamson’s future amid contract snub

Kane Williamson of New Zealand bats during day three of the Third Test Match in the series between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park on December 16, 2024 in Hamilton, New Zealand. - AFP

Head coach Gary Stead's successor, South African Scott Walter, recently shared insights from his discussions with veteran batter Kane Williamson, who has opted out of a central contract with New Zealand Cricket for the upcoming season.

“Myself and Kane had a really good, long conversation,” Walter told the New Zealand Herald.

“It was great to catch up with him and talk cricket — to get his perspective on New Zealand cricket and the Black Caps. He's been hugely influential in their success over the years.

"We also spoke about what the future might look like. I’ve said it repeatedly — he’s still very committed to the Black Caps and wants to play international cricket. I don’t think it’ll be too long before we see him back."

The 34-year-old declined the central contract to allow greater flexibility in managing his schedule and to pursue lucrative opportunities in franchise cricket.

As a result, he will miss New Zealand’s two-Test tour of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo later this month and in August, instead captaining London Spirit in The Hundred in England.

Following the Zimbabwe tour, the Black Caps are set to play a T20I series against Australia, followed by two limited-overs series against England in October. They will also host the West Indies across all formats later this year.

Williamson stepped down as New Zealand’s white-ball captain following their exit from the T20 World Cup last June, although he did return for this year’s Champions Trophy.

Commenting on the possibility of Williamson returning to shorter formats, Walter said the decision rests with the player — but the door remains open.

“Quality players stay quality players — they find ways to be successful in all formats,” he added.

“He’s a generational talent. I’ve no doubt he’ll find a way. He’s probably still working through what that looks like for him personally. But as I said, quality players adapt.”

It is pertinent to mention that New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday announced a 15-member squad for the two-match away Test series against Zimbabwe, scheduled to run from 30 July to 11 August in Bulawayo.

The squad does not include key players such as Kane Williamson and Michael Bracewell. The series is not part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC).

Williamson has signed with Middlesex for the County Championship and will also represent London Spirit in The Hundred.

For the unversed, Bulawayo’s Queens Sports Club will host both Tests — the first from 30 July to 3 August, and the second from 7 to 11 August.

New Zealand Test squad: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O'Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, and Will Young.