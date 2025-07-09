Spanish Police unveil new details in Diogo Jota's car crash tragedy

Liverpool's Diogo Jota during the warm up before the match on September 28, 2024. — Reuters

The Spanish authorities suspect that excessive speed may have been a factor in the tragic car crash that claimed the lives of Portuguese footballer Diogo Jota and his younger brother, Andre Silva, near Zamora last week, according to international media reports on Tuesday.

Reports indicate that Jota was allegedly driving over the 120 km/h (75 mph) speed limit when the vehicle suffered a suspected tyre blowout, leading to the fiery accident in northwestern Spain.

Spain’s Guardia Civil police force confirmed that an expert analysis is underway, focusing on evidence such as tyre marks left at the scene.

“The expert report is being carried out and finished, where among other things they are studying the marks left by one of the wheels of the vehicle,” a spokesperson for the Civil Guard stated.

"There is also the possibility that the speed limit for that road was exceeded, and all current evidence suggests that Diogo Jota himself was behind the wheel."

It is pertinent to mention that the 28-year-old footballer and his 25-year-old brother died at the scene of the crash.

Jota joined Liverpool FC from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and made 182 appearances for the club, scoring 65 goals across all competitions.

On the international stage, he earned 49 caps for Portugal and was considered a key figure in the national setup.