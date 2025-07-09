Chelsea beat Fluminense to reach Club World Cup final

Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with Pedro Neto against Fluminense in FIFA Club World Cup on July 8, 2025. — Reuters

EAST RUTHERFORD: Joao Pedro delivered a stellar performance as Chelsea secured a place in the FIFA Club World Cup final with a 2-0 semi-final win over his boyhood club, Fluminense, at MetLife Stadium on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward, who joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for £60 million ($81.5 million) last week, opened the scoring in the 18th minute with a superb curling strike.

He doubled the lead early in the second half, finishing off a counter-attack he initiated by winning the ball in midfield and linking up with Pedro Neto down the right flank.

Pedro's second goal came in the 56th minute, effectively sealing the match as Fluminense struggled to gain control and failed to mount a meaningful response.

In a key moment during the first half, referee Francois Letexier overturned his own penalty decision in the 36th minute after a VAR review showed that Trevoh Chalobah’s arm was in a natural position close to his body.

Pedro expressed mixed emotions after the match, acknowledging the personal significance of facing his former club.

"I'm happy to score my first goal, but also I know this tournament is very important for them," Pedro said.

"I can't just say sorry, but I have to be professional. I play for Chelsea. They pay me for that to score goals. And today I was happy to score," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Chelsea will face either Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, who play in the second semi-final on Wednesday, in Sunday’s final.