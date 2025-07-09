PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi pledges full support to Pakistan Tennis Federation

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) meets President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi in Lahore on July 9, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, held a meeting with the President of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, to discuss the growth and development of tennis in the country.

During the meeting, Aisam-ul-Haq brought attention to the challenges surrounding tennis courts in Islamabad.

In response, Chairman Naqvi issued directives to the relevant authorities to resolve the ongoing issues and assured complete support for tennis development across Pakistan.

"We will also construct new tennis courts," said Mohsin Naqvi, reaffirming PCB’s commitment to supporting other sports alongside cricket.

Aisam-ul-Haq congratulated Naqvi on successfully securing the hosting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan and commended his efforts to uplift cricket nationally.

He also expressed gratitude for the PCB’s willingness to back tennis-related initiatives.

“Just like cricket, Pakistan has immense talent in tennis,” said Naqvi. “We want our players to make the country proud in tennis as well.”

Highlighting emerging trends, he added, “Paddle tennis is becoming increasingly popular among the youth, and we will ensure the Tennis Federation receives full support to help young athletes benefit from new opportunities in this sport.”

"PCB is ready to offer every possible cooperation to the Pakistan Tennis Federation," he assured.

Also present at the meeting was PCB’s Chief Operating Officer, Sameer Ahmed.