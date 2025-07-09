Amir’s brilliance not enough as Essex fall to Somerset in Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir of Essex (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Ben Kellaway of Glamorgan caught by Sam Cook during the Vitality Blast Men's match between Essex and Glamorgan at Ambassador Cruise Line Ground on June 12, 2025 in Chelmsford, England. - ECB

TAUNTON: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, currently representing Essex in the ongoing Vitality Blast 2025, delivered a spirited bowling performance, but it went in vain as Somerset cruised to victory at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

After being put in to bat, Somerset posted a commanding total of 225-6 in their allotted 20 overs. The standout performer was Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who blazed his way to 90 runs off just 39 balls.

Will Smeed chipped in with a quickfire 32 off 20 deliveries, while Sean Dickson remained unbeaten on 28. Skipper Lewis Gregory and Ben Green also contributed with 18 and 13 runs respectively.

For Essex, Amir impressed with figures of 3/22 in his four-over spell, claiming the key wickets of Gregory, Green, and Tom Banton.

In response, Essex were bowled out for just 130 in 14.1 overs.

Noah Thain was the top scorer with a brisk 38 off 17 balls, followed by Paul Walter’s 24 off 12. Captain Simon Harmer added 20 off 15, while Amir managed a run-a-ball five.

Matt Henry led the charge with the ball for Somerset, picking up 4/21, while Riley Meredith and Craig Overton took two wickets each.

With this defeat, Essex remain at the bottom of the points table, managing only one win in 11 matches. They have suffered nine losses and hold just six points.

For the record, the left-arm pacer Amir has taken 15 wickets in 11 matches this season, maintaining an economy rate of 9.09.