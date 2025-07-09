New Zealand suffer major blow ahead of Zimbabwe tri-series

Tim Seifert (R) and Finn Allen run between the wickets during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on March 18, 2025. - AFP

New Zealand have been dealt a significant blow ahead of the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, as explosive opener Finn Allen has been ruled out due to a foot injury.

The tri-series, featuring Zimbabwe, New Zealand, and South Africa, is set to begin on July 14 in Harare.

Allen sustained the injury while representing the San Francisco Unicorns in Major League Cricket (MLC) and will consequently miss both the tri-series and the MLC playoffs.

The Unicorns are scheduled to face MI New York in the Eliminator on Wednesday, but Allen will be unavailable.

According to a statement released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Allen's recovery timeline will be determined following his return to New Zealand and further consultations with specialists.

While NZC will announce a replacement for Allen in the tri-series squad in due course, the San Francisco Unicorns have opted not to name a replacement in the MLC squad.

New Zealand’s squad is expected to arrive in Harare on Thursday, ahead of their opening T20I clash against South Africa on July 16.

Allen last featured in the Unicorns' final league game against the Los Angeles Knight Riders on July 6 in Lauderhill, where he was dismissed for just 4 runs in the opening over while chasing 244.

Despite the setback, Allen ends the tournament as Unicorns' second-highest run-scorer, amassing 333 runs in nine matches, including a record-breaking 151 in the opening game against Washington Freedom in Oakland.

In another blow to the Unicorns, West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd has returned home to join the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the upcoming Global Super League.

Shepherd, who took eight wickets in five innings and contributed valuable runs, will also not be replaced by the Unicorns.

It is pertinent to mention that the Santner-led Kiwi team will open their tri-series campaign against South Africa in Harare on July 16, just two days after the MLC final.

Following the T20I tri-series, New Zealand will remain in Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series in Bulawayo.

New Zealand Men's T20I Squad:

Mitchell Santner (capt), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi.

Tri-nation T20I series schedule: