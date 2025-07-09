Condolences offered to Mike Hesson at pre-camp dinner

Pakistan cricketers and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) team management observed a minute of silence to honour the memory of Pakistan’s white-ball head coach Mike Hesson’s late mother. – PCB

The Pakistan cricket team manager, Naved Akram Cheema, hosted a team dinner in Karachi ahead of the white-ball training camp, with coaches and players from the camp in attendance.

Before the dinner, players and coaching staff offered their condolences to head coach of Pakistan's white-ball team Mike Hesson on the passing of his mother. A one-minute silence was observed to honor her memory.

The white-ball training camp officially kicks off today at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Tuesday, confirmed the inclusion of five additional players for the camp and the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh.

The senior trio of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been called up, along with Mohammad Wasim Jr and Naseem Shah.

All players, including those named in the 15-member squad for the Bangladesh T20I series, are scheduled to report in Karachi later today.

According to the PCB, the training camp will run from July 9 to 15 at the National Bank Stadium.

“Members of Pakistan’s T20I squad will assemble in Karachi on Tuesday, while the additional players for the white-ball camp will also report the same day,” the cricket board said in a statement.

Meanwhile, a press conference by Pakistan’s T20I captain, Agha Salman, is scheduled for July 15, ahead of the camp’s conclusion.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Five players called up for the camp: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Series schedule in Bangladesh