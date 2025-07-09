Schedule announced for Top End T20 Series 2025

Pakistan Shaheens' players celebrate after taking a wicket. — PCB

The official schedule for the 2025 Top End T20 series has been unveiled, featuring a record 11 teams, including five Big Bash League (BBL) Academy squads, three international sides, and regional Australian outfits.

Topping the lineup are the BBL 14 champions Hobart Hurricanes Academy, who will be joined by Academy teams from the Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Stars, Melbourne Renegades, and Adelaide Strikers.

On the international front, Nepal’s national team, Pakistan Shaheens, Bangladesh ‘A’, and USA-based Chicago Kingsmen will be competing alongside Australian domestic teams ACT Comets and NT Strike.

The tournament will kick off on August 14 with Pakistan Shaheens facing Bangladesh ‘A’ at the TIO Stadium in Darwin.

The Shaheens are set to play against the Scorchers on August 16, the Renegades on August 18, and the Strikers on August 20. They will then take on Nepal on August 22, with the series final scheduled for August 24.

In the previous edition of the Top End T20 Series, Pakistan registered a win against the Perth Scorchers in their first match but suffered a defeat against the Melbourne Stars in their next game.

After that, the Men in Green recorded back-to-back victories over Tasmania and the Melbourne Renegades and also secured a win against Bangladesh 'A'.

Pakistan then defeated the Australian Capital Territory in their final group match to book a place in the semifinal round, where they were knocked out after losing to the Adelaide Strikers.