Tyson Fury advises Daniel Dubois ahead of bout against Usyk

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois (right) and Tyson Fury. Reuters/WBA

Tyson Fury backed Daniel Dubois against Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, international media reported on Tuesday.

Fury has fought Usyk twice, suffering defeat both times, while the latter has become the undisputed champion after the victories.

While Dubois first fought Usyk in August 2023, where the latter came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

However, the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled low by the officials.

Fury, who is looking for his third fight against Usyk, has hinted at his comeback in recent social media posts, advising his fellow English boxer Dubois ahead of his highly anticipated fight against the Ukrainian.

“I don’t know. Dubois’ very young, ambitious, big strong man. Usyk’s very experienced but again, he’s coming off of two fights with me which is debatable whether he won or not, which he did win and that’s all that matters. He’s 38 years old,” Fury said.

“[My advice would be] knock him out … Actually, I wouldn’t say that because it’s in England and it’s his home show. Just do the best you can. He hurt him before with a body shot, put him down heavily, so maybe he can hurt him again.”

Dubois has responded brilliantly after his defeat to Usyk in their first showdown, defeating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua and is predicted as the winner of the bout by many pundits.

Meanwhile, if Usyk secures victory, he would become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, having also held all the belts down at cruiserweight.