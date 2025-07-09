Germany move closer to Women’s Euro 2025 knockouts with victory over Denmark

Germany's Sjoeke Nusken (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring their first goal during their UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Group C match against Denmark at the St. Jakob-Park in Basel on July 8, 2025. — Reuters

Germany's Sjoeke Nuesken and Lea Schueller struck in the second half to fire the eight-times champions to the verge of the Euro 2025 quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Denmark on Tuesday that left the Danes on the brink of an early exit.

Trailing 1-0 in a game in which two key VAR decisions went against them, Germany finally got on the scoresheet when they were awarded a penalty in the 56th minute. Nuesken stepped up and calmly slotted her spot-kick into the bottom corner.

Schueller put the Germans ahead 10 minutes later after a failed clearance by Denmark landed at the Bayern Munich forward's feet and she swept it into the far corner.

Germany had celebrated what they thought was the opening goal by Klara Buehl but boos rang around the packed St Jakob-Park stadium when it was ruled offside.

That seemed to halt Germany's momentum and Amalie Vangsgaard struck for Denmark in the 26th minute when she took a touch before unleashing a shot from a tight angle past Ann-Katrin Berger.

Germany thought they had won a penalty earlier when the referee whistled and pointed to the spot because of a Denmark handball but VAR determined it was outside the box, prompting more boos from the German fans.

The Germans will secure their quarter-final place if Poland fail to beat Sweden in Tuesday's late Group C game.

Germany beat Poland in their opener but it came at a heavy cost as captain Giulia Gwinn suffered a knee injury that ended her tournament. Banners of support for the absent skipper dotted the crowd on Tuesday.

Although Gwinn's loss was huge, the team's collective strength enabled them to come from behind after trailing at halftime for only the fourth time in Euros history.

Germany have dominated the Euros since they won the competition for the first time as West Germany in 1989. They lost 2-1 to England in the 2022 final.