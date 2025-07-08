Women’s Euro 2025: Wales cancel training session after team bus crash

Wales players huddle before their Women's Euro 2025 Group D match against Netherlands at the Stadion Allmend in Lucerne on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

Wales coach Rhian Wilkinson said her players were shaken but otherwise fine after their bus crashed on the way to Stadion St Gallen for training on Tuesday ahead of their Women's Euro 2025 match against France.

Wilkinson, who was in a separate vehicle along with skipper Angharad James, said that the well-being of her players was the priority ahead of Wednesday's game.

"Yeah, football is secondary and I think, yes we are shaken because we are away from the team right now knowing that they've had to experience that," Wilkinson told a press conference.

"But equally we have a great group and I have been assured that everyone is fine. We have practiced for the unexpected, that's what we can call this.

"We will check in with everyone and make sure they are all in a good spot and we can focus on the football again after that. Our priority is to get them all together and away from the scene. We'll be checking in to make sure they all continue to be OK."

Wilkinson said the crash happened near the team hotel.

"All passengers on the Cymru National Team bus and in the other vehicle are unharmed," The Football Association of Wales said in a statement. "The FAW's priority has been to remove the players from the scene and return to the Cymru training base to complete their preparations for tomorrow's match."

Wales, who are making their major tournament debut, lost 3-0 to the Netherlands on Saturday and are facing elimination when they play France on Wednesday.

Wales face England in the final group game.