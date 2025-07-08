Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz blazes past Norrie into semi-finals

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Britain's Cameron Norrie at All England Club in London on July 8, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Carlos Alcaraz eased past Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 here at Centre Court on Tuesday to make it to the Wimbledon semi-final.

Alcaraz was in full flow from the start of the match, blazing the opening set in 28 minutes with a barrage of brilliance.

The tone was set for the Spaniard, Norrie tried his best to dig in, but the defending champion outclassed him in the second and third as well, mercilessly extending his current match-winning streak to 23.

Alcaraz, 22, reached his eighth Grand Slam semi-final and will face American Taylor Fritz to bid for his third successive Wimbledon title.

Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova survived an astonishing and unexpected rally from Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to secure a 6-1, 7-6(9) win and reach the Wimbledon semi-finals for the first time.

With the American 13th seed leading 6-1, 5-2, Pavlyuchenkova made a comeback, forcing a tiebreak, but Anisimova somehow managed to claim the victory to set up her semi-final tie against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

Anisimova said it was a hard-fought win, but she is happy to reach the semi-final of Wimbledon for the first time in her career.

"It was such a battle today. I was up in the second set and she started playing some unreal tennis," Anisimova said.

"I just kept fighting and that tiebreak was super stressful, but I'm just so happy I got it done. I'm happy to be in the semi-final for the first time, it's super special.

"It has been an extraordinary year for me with so many highs. I am enjoying every step of the way and, even in times like today, I keep reminding myself to enjoy the moment."