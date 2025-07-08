Wimbledon: Aryna Sabalenka overcomes Siegemund to reach semi-final

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her quarter final match against Germany's Laura Siegemund All England Club in London on July 8, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Aryna Sabalenka rallied from a set down to survive mesmeric Laura Siegemund for a place in the semi-finals of Wimbledon here at Centre Court on Tuesday.

The Belarusian fought hard in a match where she was outclassed in the first set, to somehow claim a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory.

The 37-year-old German veteran was impressive in the early moments of the game, announcing herself by claiming the first set.

Siegemund's extraordinary level of accuracy and control seemed to dip in the second set. Only a little, but it was enough for the world number one Sabalenka to level the match.

But in the decisive moment, Siegemund again used her experience to mix it up and stick to her tactics.

The German tried all her tools to drag the match as long as possible, but Sabalenka was good enough to seal the victory, pounding a powerful overhead home and shrieking for joy.

Sabalenka praised her opponent after the match, saying she pushed her so much in the first set and played an incredible match and a tournament.

“I need some time to recover ... She pushed me so much and honestly after the first set I was just like looking at my box thinking like, ‘Guys I mean like book the tickets you know, I think we're about to leave this beautiful city, country, place," Sabalenka said.

“But wow she played an incredible tournament, an incredible match and I'm just super happy right now with the win and, oh my god guys, like atmosphere — it's just another level.”

Sabalenka will now face Amanda Anisimova for a place in Saturday’s final.