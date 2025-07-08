Kusal Mendis, pacers power Sri Lanka to series-winning victory over Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis (right) celebrates scoring a century during their third ODI against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on July 8, 2025. — AFP

PALLEKELE: Wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis’s blistering century, followed by a collective bowling effort, led Sri Lanka to a commanding 99-run victory in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh here at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his team’s batting unit accumulated 285/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

The home side, however, got off to a contrasting start to their innings as Nishan Madushka (one) fell victim to Tanzim Hasan Sakib on the first delivery of the fourth over with just 13 runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Kusal joined in-form Pathum Nissanka in the middle and the duo shared a 56-run partnership for the second wicket until the former was outfoxed by Tanvir Islam in the 15th over.

Nissanka made 35 off 47 deliveries with the help of four fours.

Kusal was then involved in a brief 31-run partnership for the third with Kamindu Mendis, who could muster 16 off 20.

The wicketkeeper batter eventually found ample support from the other end in the form of skipper Asalanka and the pair partnered strongly to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position, adding 124 runs for the fourth wicket in just 117 deliveries.

The vital partnership culminated with Asalanka’s dismissal in the 41st over. He scored 58 off 68 deliveries, laced with nine boundaries.

Kusal then shared a 25-run partnership with Janith Liyanage (12) until eventually falling victim to Shamim Hossain in the 46th over.

He remained the top scorer for Sri Lanka with 124 off 114 deliveries, studded with 18 fours.

Following his dismissal, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera put together an unbeaten 26-run partnership for the eighth wicket to bolster Sri Lanka’s total.

Hasaranga scored an unbeaten 18 off 23 deliveries, while Chameera made 10 not out from eight balls.

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets each, while Shamim, Tanvir and Sakib made one scalp apiece.

Chasing a daunting 286-run target in the decider, Bangladesh’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 186 in 39.4 overs despite Towhid Hridoy’s half-century.

The middle-order batter waged a lone battle for the visitors with an anchoring 51 off 78 deliveries, featuring three fours and a six.

Besides him, only five Bangladesh batters – Parvez Hossain Emon and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 28 each, Jaker Ali (27), Tanzid Hasan (17) and Shamim (12) – could amass double figures, depicting the touring side’s batters’ struggles against a disciplined Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Pacers Asitha Fernando and Chameera jointly led Sri Lanka’s bowling charge by taking three wickets each, while Dunith Wellalage and Hasaranga chipped in with two each.

For his match-winning century, Kusal Mendis was adjudged the Player of the Match. He also bagged the Player of the Series award for piling up 225 runs in three matches at a brilliant average of 75.