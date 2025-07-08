Daniel Cormier opens up about Jon Jones' return to UFC

An undated photo of former American mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier (right) and Jon Jones. — Instagram

Former American mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier said he would support his longtime rival Jon Jones should he come out of retirement to fight at the UFC White House event planned as part of 2026 July 4 celebrations.

United States President Donald Trump recently revealed that a UFC White House event is among the plans to be part of next year’s July 4 celebrations.

Speculation has started about the possible names who could participate to make the event special, especially with Kayla Harrison marking the only current American champion and the top 10 of the men’s pound-for-pound list containing zero Americans.

After Trump’s announcement it did not take long for Jones to express interest in the White House event.

In a post on X, Jones, as an inactive fighter expressed his interest in competing outside one of the world’s most important buildings.

“Fighting at the White House? (eyes emoji)”

And he suggested the wheels were already in motion in a follow-up post.

“Just re-entered the testing pool, which lasted about two weeks. Figured we’d keep everyone’s options open,” Jones wrote on X.

Cormier, who is Jones’ longtime rival, following the posts of recently retired MMA legend, said that he would support his fellow American if he comes out of retirement to fight at the White House event.

“(It needs) a bad, bad American that’s gonna win. It pains me to say, if we’ve gotta send one bad American out there to get the job done…call Jon Jones,” Cormier said.

“I would cheer so hard for him! I would cheer so hard for him on the White House. I know you guys always say I’m hard on Jones, if we’ve gotta send one American fighter out to the White House to get a dub, man, send Jon Jones out there.

“I’ll call him to ask him,” Cormier added. “I love Colby (Covington), I love Michael (Chandler)…if we’ve gotta do one American dude, man, you better go put Jon Jones out there to go get us a dub as a country.”